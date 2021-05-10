By Zainab Altine Yusuf

It is not our differences that divide us. It is our inability to recognize, accept, and celebrate those differences. – Audre Lorde

The promotion of national unity is not a new discourse in Nigeria, a predominantly diverse nation in culture, ethnicity, language, and religion. It is imperative to manage our diversity as a strength and tool for progress.

Over the years, various strategies have been used to encourage a sense of oneness among Nigerians, the National symbols, Unity Schools, and the National Youth Service Corps, to name a few. These strategies have recorded tremendous success among earlier generations; however, the same cannot be said about the later generations.

Being born in an era where our great fault lines, ethnicity and religion are pronounced, part of the Millennials, Generation Z and Generation Alpha have not experienced fully or any programme aimed at facilitating national unity. Most have not interacted with Nigerians other than their kind or travelled to other parts of the country. It is a looming impediment to our national unity and development; more so, there is a less human connection as the world has gone digital. It will be detrimental to us if what we know of one another is what we have heard or read on the internet without ever interacting.

As a millennial, I was intrigued when I came across a Kaduna State Government initiative to nurture young people in leadership. The Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship (KIF) initiative is a one-year leadership training programme open to all Nigerians between the ages of 25 – 35 years. (visit kif.kdsg.gov.ng for more information)

Participants of the KIF are selected based on merit through a rigorous process that has proven that merit is an enabler of diversity. So far, 48 young individuals, 16 per cohort from different parts of Nigeria, have gone through the programme.

The programme has four components: Work Placement, Education, Community Service and Fellowship. The component that stands out for me is the Fellowship; here, Fellows are required to live together under one roof for one year.

The experience has been life-changing; it changed many narratives for other fellows and me. As the saying goes, “You don’t know someone until you live with him or her.”

I got to live and interact with people from different backgrounds, ethnicity, culture, belief, and principles; in essence, it was like living with a mini-Nigeria in one house. One can picture the drama, arguments and disputes that occurred, which is natural. However, it is little compared to the gains; we laughed and cried together, celebrated together, learned from each other, learned about each other’s culture, language, religion and most importantly, we formed lifelong friendships.

The harmony was not created at once. It was a process; we realized that it was okay to be different, respectful, and tolerant. Most importantly, our diversity is a formidable strength when appropriately harnessed. We can achieve anything, and the sky is our starting point. We learnt all this from our experience in the Community Service component.

The Community Service component aims to teach Fellows the act of selfless service. The Fellows participate in community service projects throughout their fellowship year. The responsibility of developing, planning, funding, and executing the projects falls solely on Fellows.

Now imagine a mini-Nigeria, agreeing, developing, planning, funding, and executing a project. Truly we experienced just that; however, we gained a mindset shift; we learned there is strength in our diversity and realized that putting humanity at the center of our purpose blurs our differences and highlights the power in our variety. For this experience, I am grateful to the visionary of the KIF programme, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i.

Together with the 15 other cohort members, we built a block of two classrooms at LEA Primary School, Danhonu 1. Empowered over 300 youths with employability skills and organized a career fair, creating a platform for the human resources of various reputable public and private organizations and the empowered youths to interact.

I wonder how Nigeria will be if what we achieved by using the power in our diversity is upscaled to a national level – Greatness!

Our ability to reach unity in diversity will be the beauty and the test of our civilization- Mahatma Gandhi.

Zainab is a Special Assistant on Media and Communication