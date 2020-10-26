By IGHO OYOYO, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila

has said the unity of the country remains non-negotiable, that Nigerians killed before, during and after the #EndSARS protests must get justice.

In a statement signed by Lanre Lasisi, Special Adviser on Media and

Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila made

this known when he paid a visit to sympathise with the governor of

Lagos is Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday.

The Speaker who sympathised with Nigerians from all parts of the

country as a result of the killings, said the destruction caused by the protests was a very sad event that should not occur again in the history of Nigeria.

The Speaker and his delegation also paid a visit to the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, whose historical palace was destroyed during the wave of violence that engulfed the state. The delegation equally met with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju

Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Accompanied by some members of the House, Gbajabiamila, at the Lagos

House Marina, expressed sadness over the wanton destruction of property and the devastation after he and members of his team watched a documentary on the incident.

“I came in from Abuja today, not just to stand in solidarity with him,

but by extension the people of Lagos State. These have been very

difficult for the past few days. It has even been more difficult for me in the last hour. Driving in from the airport and sitting with the governor to watch the documentary here put together, that evidences the carnage we all witnessed. It makes us all very sad.

“This, certainly, is not the Lagos of our dream that we all talk about. And I know deep down, and I believe no matter how brave a face one puts to it, that even the protesters have their regrets that

things went this far, because from my understanding and from what I’ve

seen, both those who are pro-protest and those who are anti-protest, were all affected.

“There’s very little I can say. But I know that standing with me is a man of courage, a man of destiny. Because it’s very unusual for you to come into office, and within a year a few months, you witnessed two calamitous events: first, you were in the epicentre of Covid-19, which you dealt with to the admiration of all.

“Whilst we were still grappling with that, you now became the epicentre of the protests. I want to encourage you to lift your head high, because you discharge your duties as a governor of a state that

was troubled in the last few months, or close to one year,” he said.

Gbajabiamila said he did not wish the incident to take an ethnic dimension having heard a lot of conspiracy theories about it.