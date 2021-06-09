A member of the House of Representatives, representing Apa, Ohimini, Agatu Federal Constituency of Benue State, Hon Goodday Samuel, has advised the youth in the country to eschew violence and other dangerous practices.

Speaking during the final match of the ‘Unity Soccer Fiesta’ between Benue Team and Igbo Team held at the Koroduma All Star Football Club, Training Ground, Koroduma in Karu local government area of Nasarawa State, Hon Samuel said the country has been overwhelmed by criminal elements in the form of kidnapping for ransom, banditry, terrorism, cattle rustling and internet frauds, urging the youths to shun the ill vices.

He called for concerted efforts amongst Nigerians with a view of addressing the criminality headlong.

‘’Whilst I admit that there is no nation that is insulated from crime and criminality, the dimension it has taken in our dear Country recently is alien, hence, the calls for concerted efforts amongst us with a view of addressing the menace headlong.

“Admittedly, the leaders of this great country have failed us as youths, it is however not a sufficient reason to commit crime. And it is my ardent belief that engagements in sports activities like the one taking place today could take so many youths out of the streets and forests across the country.’’

The football match organised by Comrade Jonathan Hamza was won by the Benue Team in a penalty shoot-out after regulation time.