By Bernard Tolani Dada |

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) in Akwa Ibom State, Prof. Nyaudo Ndaeyo, has assured that he was ready to enforce occupational safety guidelines in work places as the safety of students and workers of the institution can no longer be taken for granted.

Ndaeyo stated this at at the 1000-capacity auditorium of the University of Uyo while declaring open a one day workshop to commemorate this year’s World Safety Day organised by the Institute for Health, Safety, Security and Environment Studies, with the theme: ‘Emergency Preparedness and Management: The Gown and Town Colloquium for Investing in Resilient OSH System’.

He said: “We will ensure strict enforcement of safety rules and guidelines that are geared towards making the workplace safe and hazard-free.’’

Represented by the Dean of Science of the Department of Microbiology, Professor Joseph Essien, the Vice Chancellor explained that the goal of any institution with large workforce that also attend to countless of visitors daily such as the University was to ensure utmost safety.

“The University would continue to work to secure and develop a virile health and safety system responsive to any emergency.

“We cannot pretend or ignore the fact that as an institution where several visitors including students and the general public visit daily, safety of lives is our priority,” he added.

The VC commended the organisers of the programme for bringing the university community the town and the general public together and educate them on safety measures not only at workplace but at their respective homes.

In his address, the Director, Institute for Health, Safety, Security and Environment Studies, Prof. Udotong, said that as part of effort by the University to commemorate the World Safety Day, the institute decided to put together the event in order to draw attention to the importance of safety at workplace and homes.

In his goodwill message to the event, State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Oga Ochi, said among major problems that characterise institutions set up to ensure safety and health at workplace is the syndrome of fire brigade approach.

This trend, according to him, is evident in the development of policies, budgeting and allocation of resources and less attention is paid to infrastructure that will guarantee preparedness for safety.

“Experience has shown that lives and properties have been lost to mishaps in work place not so much for lack of responders but for complete absence of measures put in place anticipating occurrences and therefore unpreparedness to confront the unfortunate incidences.

“For us in Federal Road Safety Corps we teach our stakeholders such as driver’s and other road user’s to cultivate the attitudes of of anticipating redness and response,” Ochi stated.