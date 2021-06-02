Savannah Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary, Universal Energy Resources Limited (UERL) has won the Employer of the Year Award for the Oil and Gas (Upstream) sector at the prestigious Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) Annual Employers’ Excellence Awards which held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

According to a statement by Nkoyo Etuk, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Communication, the NECA Awards recognise companies that have exhibited ‘Excellence’ across a wide range of criteria. Companies are evaluated on their leadership, corporate performance, governance, health and safety, human resource management, innovation and technological optimisation, as well as their ability to promote best practices and responsible business engagement for the benefit of the Nigerian economy.

He said NECA is the biggest umbrella organisation of employers in the organised private sector in Nigeria and provides a forum for the government to consult with private sector employers on socio-economic and labour policy issues.

Etuk commented “we would like to thank the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) for this prestigious award. It is a recognition of the tremendous impact we are making through our investment in Nigeria which includes our people and host communities.

“As a company, we live the Savannah SEE-IT core values in our practices every day.

“And these values are Sustainability, Entrepreneurialism, Excellence, Integrity and Teamwork.

“We remain committed to supporting the career growth and development of our employees and maintaining our position as the employer of choice.”