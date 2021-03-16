BY ZAKA KHALIQ, Lagos

Universal Insurance Plc has promised to continue to satisfy its customers’ needs through its innovative products and services, adding that, the insurer will not renege in its promise to continue to pay genuine claims as and when due.

The company, which clocked 60 years last week, celebrated the epoch event, thanking God for what He has done in the life of Universal Insurance with a pledge to continue to grow from strength to strength.

Speaking at the event, the managing director/ CEO, Mr Ben Ujoatuonu, noted that, in the past 60 years, the company has continued to strengthen and sustain the legacy of the founding fathers.

Accordingly him, “For the past 60 years we have been consistently in keeping to our words through creating value and meeting claims of our teeming customers. I assure you that we will continue and not rest in our plans in satisfying our numerous customers.”

With an asset base of over N11billion and shareholders fund of over N8billion, he noted that Universal Insurance is ever ready to satisfy the needs of their customers.

He noted that, at 60, the company’s human capital is a mixture of the experience of the old and vigor of the young to drive the company, adding that, ‘we have developed a very vibrant agency retail unit with very active agency network across the nation.’

He stated that the investment in retail businesses is aimed at deepening insurance penetration in the country and ensure they grow their revenue.

Speaking on the company’s performance, a shareholders’ rights’ activist, Sir, Sunny Nwosu, lauded the board and management of the company for their ability to sustain and grow the company despite the downturn in the economy.