BY ZAKA KHALIQ |

Universal Insurance Plc is set to insure tricycle riders with personal accident cover called KEKE PASS.

With as low as N2, 600, Keke riders can get a personal accident cover and have peace of mind. KEKE PASS plan, according to the insurer, was uniquely designed to provide cover for personal accident to the insured rider, even as the policy could be sold as an individual policy and as a group scheme to keke riders.

According to him, KEKE Pass comes in four different plans which are: Jeje Cover, Carry-Go Cover, No-Shaking Cover and Confaam Cover. Jeje Cover, whose annual premium is N2,600, qualifies the carrier up to N50,000 as medical expenses; N150,000 for Permanent Disability;N150,000 for Death; N50,000 for Third Party Liability and N15,000 Repair assist (Owned damage).

CARRY-GO Cover comes with an annual premium of N3,700 per annum and the rider is expected to get paid up to: N75,000 for Medical Expenses, N200,000 for Permanent Disability; N200,000 for Death; N75,000 for Personal Liability and N20,000 RepairAssist (Owned damage).

Similarly, NO-SHAKING Cover is sold at N4,800 per annum and riders are expected to get paid up to: N100,000 for Medical Expenses; N250,000 for Permanent Disability; N250,000 for Death; N100,000 for Personal Liability and N25,000 RepairAssist (Owned damage).

However, CONFAAM Cover attracts payment of ₦6,000 per annum. The Insured gets paid up to: N100,000 for Medical Expenses; N250,000 for Permanent Disability; N250,000 for Death, N100,000 for Personal Liability; N25,000 RepairAssist (Owned damage); N60,000 for Passengers Medical Expenses (Limit per passenger N20,000).

Commenting on the product, the managing director/ CEO, Mr. Benedict Ujoatuonu, stated that, Keke Pass is targeting the numerous keke riders in the country.