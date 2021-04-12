BY OUR EDITORS

Affairs in Nigeria’s premier tertiary institution, the University of Ibadan (UI),recently attracted public attention following the controversy over the selection of the 13th Vice Chancellor(VC) of the University. In circumstances not peculiar to the university during such processes, there usually are highly-wired intrigues and power play.

It is, therefore, the expectation of the university community and Nigerians as a whole that the appointment of a seasoned administrator of the calibre of Chief John Odigie- Oyegun as the chairman of the university council by the Visitor to the university, President Muhammadu Buhari, will bring the the much desired stability in the system, calm nerves and provide a conducive environment for normalcy to return.

Other members of the new Council are Mr Masud Kazaure, Abba Yaro, Alhaji Abubakar Maikafi and Mr Emeka Nwagbo.

Traditionally, three months to the expiration of the tenure of an incumbent VC, the process of selecting a new one kickstarts. Often, the unions in the institution and other special interests expectedly take more than a passing glance on who assumes the mantle. So, it is not out of place for the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) to drum up support for their preferred candidates. Often tempers rise and issues blow over.

This Newspaper also recalls reports which suggested that the unions’ grievances were stoked by fears that the selection committee planned to impose one of the candidates on the university. As we stated earlier, it is a battle of wits and every group is on the alert.

To ensure that the right candidate is chosen, universities not just UI cast their nets wide and far. Eventually, in the case of UI, six finalists emerged. Five professors of the University and one from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

The short listed finalists are Prof. Kayode Adebowale, Prof. Olusegun Ademowo and Prof. Ebenezer Farombi. Others are Prof. Abideen Aderinto, Prof. Babatunde Salako and Prof. Femi Mimiko from Obafemi Awolowo University

ADVERTISEMENT

What is disturbing, in our view, about what is going on at UI is that factors other than intellectual prowess and administrative acumen are beginning to play out. Nigeria’s premier university has not been able to select its Vice Chancellor (VC) for about six months because ethnic and religious politics have taken the front burner.

One interest group is alleged to be insisting that it was time for an Ibadan indigene to be the Vice Chancellor as, according to it, no Ibadan person has ever been the VC of the school while another side is also allegedly demanding that the next VC must be a Muslim . This, in our considered opinion, is a new low that ought not to be associated with a high profile institution like the University of Ibadan or any university for that matter.

It is worthy of note that after futile attempts to resolve the crisis and select a new vice chancellor of the school, the Senate of the university appointed Professor Adebola Ekanola, Professor of Philosophy, as Acting Vice Chancellor, with effect from Dec. 1, 2020. It is in the midst of this unfortunate development that the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu suspended the process of appointing a new VC indefinitely. We also point out that the tenure of the present Chairman of the Governing Council, Nde Joshua Watlek Mutka, ends in April, 2021.

It is gratifying, in our opinion, that President Buhari has taken the bull by the horns by appointing a governing council for the premier university .

Indeed, the former All Progressive Congress ( APC) chairman , Chief John Odigie- Oyegun has his role cut out for him as he takes on the Challenge of calming frayed nerves so as to be able to give the university the leadership it deserves.

This newspaper is worried that primordial issues such as ethnic and religious affiliations that have dogged the nation’s development are about to cripple the proverbial Ivory Tower. Similar situation played out at University of Lagos. As the saying goes, ‘if gold rusts, what will iron do? Universities are expected to lead the way in the search for dependable leadership devoid of mundane inclinations. But the system is already bugged down by it. Why should religion and ethnicity be the basis of appointing a vice chancellor of a university? If the nation must move forward as it should, then we cannot afford to travel on that ignominious route in our university system. The university ought to be immune from ethnic and religious politics.

In view of the foregoing , we call on the Odigie – Oyegun-led board to exorcise that evil from UI before it spreads. Intellectual decay in the university will spell doom for the larger society already in search of credible leadership. Being an astute politician himself, we expect him to resist pressures from politicians who may want to impose their candidate on the institution. He and his team must be ready to step on sensitive toes. About time too. In the final analysis, posterity will hold him in good stead if he relies exclusively on the courage of his conviction and ensures that the right thing is done and that justice prevails.

Consequently, it is our submission that the best candidate out of the lot should be selected for the job irrespective of ethnic and or religious leanings. The board should not sacrifice competence and capacity on the alter of primordial sentiments. As the nation’s premiere university, UI should set an enduring example in leadership selection for other tertiary institutions to follow.