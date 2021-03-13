ADVERTISEMENT

By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

Victims of fire outbreak at the Bamboo Business Centre of the Nnamdi Azikiwe university (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra state have been promised succour by the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles Osimone.

Fire outbreak had occurred at the business centre of the institution in the early hours of Friday and consumed the entire premises, goods and other equipment, including laptops, printers, photocopiers, Generator sets, Refrigerators, stationery, among others worth millions of Naira.

The University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charles Esimone, who visited the centre to assess the extent of the damages was visibly saddened.

Expressing sympathy with the victims, Professor Esimone promised that he would mobilise assistance from both the University and friends of the institution for the victims.

Prof. Osimone stated that when he learnt about the fire outbreak in the early hours of the day through an SMS sent to his Mobil telephone by someone, he quickly contacted the institution’s Director of Works and directed him to mobilize people to the spot, adding that before then, the Chief Safety Officer alongside his men had mobilized to the site and successfully stopped the fire from spreading to other premises.

Expressing sympathy with the victims, Prof. Osimone promised them “The Management of the University will look inwards and see what we can do to ameliorate your plight. We have commenced an in-depth investigation to find out the cause of this incident, not to indict anyone, but majorly to avert future occurrences.

“We will further reach to friends of the University to solicit their support for the victims of this ill-fated inferno.

“This is very painful considering that you had lost one year doing nothing owing to COVID induced lockdown and ASUU strike, now this.

“We will get statistics of what has been lost and reach out to friends. We thank God that no life was lost. We further promise to make this Business premises better’, the Vice-Chancellor assured further.