By Bernard Tolani Dada, Uyo

Unknown gunmen suspected to be cultists have attacked a checkpoint manned by a Police detachment of the Quick Response Squad (QRS) in Akwa Ibom State, setting one Police Inspector ablaze inside a Hilux van, while others escaped in hails of bullets.

The incident, according to an eye witness, Nsibiet Idiong, occurred in the early hours of Monday at Ikpe Annang junction in Essien Udim Local Government Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing the attack as reprisal, Idiong explained that the hoodlums on motorcycles swooped on the checkpoint, launched guns attacks on the officers, who fled randomly, leaving the Police Inspector inside the van.

“The attack we believe is a reprisal case because Police operatives have been terrorizing hoodlums, armed robbers and other categories of criminals in the neigbouring Local Government Areas of Essien Udim, Ikot Ekpene and Obot Akara.

“When the other Policemen escaped, the gunmen set the Hilux van on fire with the Policeman inside and perhaps, he must still have been sleeping when the armed men suddenly launched the attack”, he explained.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Odiko Macdon, a Police Superintendent (SP) confirmed the development, assuring that swift investigation had since been ordered by the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Amiengheme Andrew

Macdon said: “The Command has confirmed the news of the unfortunate incident at Ikpe Annang junction, which led to the death of one of our personnel.