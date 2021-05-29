Unknown gunmen on Saturday burnt down Atta Divisional Police Headquarters in Njaba local government area of Imo State.

The hoodlums also razed the Atta High Court and torched the Health Centre in the community.

Eyewitness account stated that the hoodlums arrived in the early hours of Saturday, shooting sporadically before destroying the facilities in the community.

The witness stressed that when they arrived, the community members were still in bed and were awakened by the sporadic shooting by the gunmen.

According to the account, the development has created fear and anxiety among the people of the community.

When contacted, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, stated that he was yet to be briefed in on the incident.