Unknown gunmen on Tuesday night opened fire on a police checkpoint in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, killing no fewer than two policemen.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the slain policemen were among those conducting ‘Stop and Search’ along Okija Street in Mile 2 area of Diobu, Port Harcourt when the incident happened.

An eyewitness who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, said the gunshots fired by the hoodlums, forced most residents of the area to scamper for safety.

The eyewitness stated that the gunmen, who were inside a vehicle, swooped on the Policemen and shot at the them at close range.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, has ordered for an investigation into the incident.

Omoni, who said the attackers carted away with one AK 47 rifle belonging to one of the slain policemen, added that they abandoned one Toyota Corolla Car with registration Number Rivers ABU 380 AW at the scene of the attack.

He said: “I can confirm the attack on our men posted to Okija street on stop and Search by unknown gunmen last night. Two Police officers were killed.

“Investigation has been ordered by the CP. One Toyota Corolla with Reg.No Rivers ABU 380 AW, used by the attackers was abandoned. One AK47 Rifle belonging to one of the officers carted away.”