Unknown gunmen have killed a pregnant woman in Offa local government area of Kwara State and kidnapped her husband.

The deceased simply identified as Hauwa was said to be the wife of Lukman Ibrahim, a phone and accessories dealer in Owode market, Offa.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident occurred on Saturday about 7pm while Lukman was driving his father-in-law, the pregnant wife and one of their children home along Ojoku Road in Offa metropolis.

A source closed to the family of the victims said that: “The deceased operate a chemist shop at Oshunte, along Ibrahim Taiwo road, Offa.

“The kidnapped man was driving the family members home along Ojoku road when seven gunmen suspected to be Fulanis attacked them and shot the wife before whisking the husband away.”

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

“The command is working hard to get the kidnapped victim rescued,” Okasanmi added