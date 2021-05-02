ADVERTISEMENT

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

A Commissioner in the Kogi State Pension Board, Hon. Adebayo Solomon (Akeweje) was on Saturday evening killed by bandits along Yagba – Ilorin Road in Kogi State.

Our correspondent learnt that other persons were said to have been abducted by the same attackers.

Solomon’s driver, who also got shot, managed to drive the vehicle to Egbe town before he eventually collapsed. He was still unconscious at press time Saturday night.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the corpse of Solomon has been deposited at the ECWA Hospital mortuary in Egbe.

Also, the State Government was yet to react to the development.

Recall that on Monday, a Senator representing Edo Central in the National Assembly, Clifford Ordia, was twice attacked on Okene-Lokoja and Lokoja-Abaji roads by bandits in Kogi State on his way to Abuja from Edo State.