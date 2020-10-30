Assistant Parish Priest of Holy Spirit Parish, Abuochiche, Bekwarra LGA, Rev. Fr. Titus Armon, has reportedly been picked by security men on Thursday evening.

Father Armon was picked up in the Church Premises just as he finished the evening mass and was greeting parishioners, reports say.

The parishioners also said the priest was “arrested” by men in military uniform dispatched from Calabar.

One of the parishioners told newsmen that Father Armon was arrested in place of his twin brother, also a priest who serves in Anambra.

The Church leadership said efforts were under way by the Catholic Hierarchy lawyers from Joe Agi SAN Chambers to trace the arrested priest and effect his release.

Details Later…