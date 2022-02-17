The senator representing Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District in the national Assembly, Albert Bassey Akpan, has charged security agencies to unravel and prosecute the killers of his key supporter, Chief Bassey Emah, in Akwa Ibom State.

Akpan, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Upstream Petroleum Resources, described Emah as an invaluable supporter of his governorship ambition ahead of 2023.

He said the murder is one too many that should not be swept under the carpet.

In a statement he issued yesterday in Abuja, Akpan said, “I learnt of the gruesome murder of one of my strongest allies and supporters, Chief Bassey Emah (Emma B) with rude shock. This is one killing too many and must not be glossed over nor even swept under the carpet by anyone.

“My deepest sympathy goes to his immediate and extended families and I promise to stand by them through this moment of grief and after.

“With leaning on any conspiracy theory, I hereby charge the security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, do all within their powers to unravel the circumstances surrounding the needless murder of Emma B. The perpetrators of this heinous crime, no matter their status in the society, must be brought to account soon, too,” he said.

Akpan added that the deceased was invaluable to his governorship ambition, adding that Emah “contributions to my gubernatorial ambition were unquantifiable, he held the fort firmly in Nsit Ubium local government area for our team.”

He said the murder will deprive the family of the deceased a sustainable means of livelihood, fatherly love, protection and guidance.

Senator Akpan lamented that Emah was the third of his supporters who have been “needlessly and fatally attacked in recent times, a dangerous trend that needs to be nipped in the bud by those entrusted with our security and protection.”

He recalled that Mr Augustine Ekanem was assassinated in Ibiono Ibom while Mr Idongesit Ezekiel Idiok from Essien Udim luckily escaped death but with gunshot wounds.

The senator, who urged his supporters to remain calm and allow security agencies to do their work, further charged his followers to remain resolute and not be intimidated by any circumstances as power belongs to God.

He said his campaign will remain issue-based, adding “we will deliberately ignore any attempt to be drawn into either verbal or physical attack or violence on anyone.”