Following representations by the Management of Heartland FC providing proof of approval of payment of salaries of the players and other staff by the Imo State government, the club has been granted a further extension of the deadline to comply with the decision of the League Management Company (LMC).

In a letter dated 28th January, the club requested additional ten working days to enable it to perfect the payment of salaries overdue.

Consequently, the LMC ruled that Heartland FC has been giving up to close of business of February 18th, 2022 to complete all the processes and clear all the outstanding overdue payables to the players and officials and submit evidence to the LMC.

LMC warned the club that a breach of this condition will result in six points being automatically deducted from points already earned by the Club and matches of Heartland FC will be automatically suspended within the framework of the NPFL.

The club was further told that it would be automatically relegated to the Nigeria National League (NNL) should it miss three consecutive matches and all the players were granted special authorization to move to other clubs. “Heartland will also not be allowed to participate in the NNL until these overdue payables are fully settled”, the LMC stated in its response.

