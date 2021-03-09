By PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has threatened to embark on industrial action if its demands are not met by the end of today.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the virtual Emergency National Executive Council Meeting (E-NEC) of NARD, signed by NARD president and secretary, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi and Dr. Jerry Isogun.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the communique, NARD’s NEC demands immediate payment of the salaries of its members (House officers and some resident doctors) on or before the end of today.

“NEC demands the payment of all minimum wage and other salary arrears to our members nationwide without further delay. Immediate implementation of 50 per cent of consolidated basic salary as hazard allowance for all healthcare workers. Immediate payment of the Medical Residency Fund for 2021 with the arrears of 2019 and 2020 inclusive,”

The Association also demanded that all training institutions be directed to stop the collection of Bench fee from NARD members since it was not captured in the Residency Training Fund as approved.

It warned that the federal government meet with immediate effect, all the agreements in the Memorandum of Terms of Settlement (MOTOS) signed on 21st of April, 2020, adding that all clinical health workers be considered for COVID-19 vaccination and the other issues affecting efficient health care delivery in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic including adequate provision of PPEs be addressed.

“We wish to remind you that some of these issues have lingered on for so long and had culminated in a nationwide industrial action on 14th September 2020 which was later suspended to give room for further negotiations and possible settlement.

“In furtherance to the above, the NEC unanimously resolved to proceed on a recess to reappraise the outcomes of the meeting scheduled for Tuesday 9th March 2021, following which industrial harmony cannot be guaranteed if the above demands are not acceded to,” NARD warned.