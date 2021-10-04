The Senate has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on the managing director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Rabiu Yadudu, over the agency’s alleged failure to remit N1.5 billion Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMeT) internally generated revenue (IGR) in the last six years.

The chairman of the Senate Public Accounts Committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, issued the threat following the failure of Yadudu to appear before the committee to respond to the allegation of non-remittance of NiMeT’s 10 per cent from landing charges.

He said, “We have asked FAAN to appear before us and he refused to show up. We will be compelled to issue a warrant of arrest on the FAAN managing director. It is an insult to us for him not to appear before us, the action of the FAAN managing director is uncivilised.

“If he does not care, we will declare he is not responsible to hold public office. FAAN failed to show up with their N1.5 billion financial obligations,” he said.

The committee relied on the 2016 auditor-general of the federation’s query which accused the agency of indebtedness of N1.5 billion to NiMET as unpaid areas of 10 per cent landing charges.

The query reads, “Examination of the agency’s approved internally generated revenue and expenditure budget revealed that Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) owed a total of N1.5 billion to the agency unpaid areas of 10 per cent landing charges.”

But, NiMeT in its response said, “ Efforts have been made by NiMet management to recover the outstanding amount, such efforts include reconciliation meetings with FAAN and discussion with the management, we have received assurance from them that the payment of the debt would commence in 2018.

“We have been reliably informed that FAAN included the amount vowed in their 2018 budget.”

However, till the time of filing this report FAAN is yet to remit the amount owed NiMet.

LEADERSHIP gathered that NiMET had been written since 2010 to demand for the debt when it was about N900 million. The first correspondence was written to the minister of aviation on 26th August, 2010.

In another letter written on March 5, 2012, NIMET informed the managing director of FAAN of the amount owed the agency and another letter was written on the same debt on 8th November, 2012 which had increased to N1.098 billion.

As at 28th November, 2014, the debt increased to N1.5 billion and another letter was written to FAAN from NiMeT on 9th March, 2015 on the same debt. The final letter was written on 5th October, 2017.