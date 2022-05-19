The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) has noted with serious concern the myriad of challenges bedeviling Nigeria including insecurity (especially in Northern region), poor educational system (disruption of academic activities in the tertiary institutions), economic backwardness, epileptic power supply and weak social and moral institutions.

This is just as the foundation also averred that the socio-economic unrest in the north could eventually turn everywhere to miasma of bloodletting, if necessary, steps were not taken.

This formed part of a communique issued at the end of the 26th joint meeting of the Board of Trustees and Advisory Council during which the Foundation reviewed the challenges of the Country.

According to the communique which was signed by the Director-General/CEO Engr Abubakar Gambo Umar, the meeting urged the federal government to redouble its efforts to bring an end to the alarming rate of insecurity in the country which has instituted fear and uncertainty in the land, hampers people’s self-confidence, and endangers their mobility across the nation.

The foundation noted that the sad event has also limited farmers’ access to their farmlands which results in lack of adequate food security in the country. It added that insecurity has contributed to the unbearable upsurge in the prices of food items and other essential amenities which makes life difficult for many Nigerians.

“We are calling on all concerned security agencies to check and control the escalating rate of kidnappings and several other acts of banditry which are on the prowl in almost all nooks and crannies of the country, especially the North.

“The unfortunate situation is a serious threat to the status of the country’s internal security, despite efforts and strategies put in place by the government to end the menace, the situation continues to spread unabatedly like wildfire, devastating lives, and properties of innocent citizens.

“The meeting condemned the broad daylight attack on the Kaduna International Airport by bandits and the deadly attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train that left many dead, wounded and several others abducted. These attacks are in addition to several other attacks on soft spots across the Northern region especially Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Taraba, Zamfara and Niger states.

“The meeting noted that the state of socio-economic unrest in the North will eventually turn everywhere to miasma of bloodletting. Therefore, necessary actions need to be taken immediately to prevent the occurrence of the predicted event.”