Unless forex is brought under control, any move to control high costs of goods and services would be a mirage.

This is according to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), who also noted that, failure to unionise all facets of workers in oil and gas sector as one of the problems triggering casualisation in the industry.

The pressident of PENGASSAN, Comrade Festus Osifo, therefore, appealed to the federal government to first address the unstable foreign exchange in order to bring down costs of goods and services that are rising up on daily basis.

Osifo, who made the call while speaking with Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN) yesterday, described foreign exchange and security as the determining factors that can make the efforts and the pursue to attract more investors fruitful.

Addressing LAWAN members in the monthly LAWAN forum, that took place in its Ikorodu road office, Osifo reiterated private-owned refineries like the one being built by Dangote should be made to compliment government’s refineries which would go a long way in creating more jobs and save the country from importation of petroleum products.

Noting that making the country’s four refineries functional would boost divestment, he stressed that. insecurity in the country is another determining factor that can help industrialisation goal viable. He appealed to the federal government to reconsider the call for state police.

“If indeed lives of the people are important to the Federal Government then it should have rethink and listen to the call of many people for state policing,” he pointed out.