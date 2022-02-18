An afternoon fire outbreak at an internally displaced persons (IDPs ) camp in Kaleri area of Maiduguri has killed two persons and injured 20 others.

The fire, which according to sources started around 1pm before the Juma’at prayers, equally razed down over 100 homes of the IDPs thereby rendering majority of them homeless.

The source added that the dead and the injured have been evacuated to an hospital in Maiduguri while a combined team of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) were on ground to assess the extent of destruction in the camp.

However, when contacted, the Director General of SEMA, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, confirmed the fire incident but could not account for the casualties recorded, saying that a SEMA team dispatched there was yet to report back to her.

Also speaking to our correspondent, the senior information officer, NEMA North-East, Mr Abdul Ibrahim, said the team from the agency dispatched to the disaster scene were still taking records of loss and damages.

Meanwhile, in an update later sent by Mr Ibrahim following the assessment, he confirmed one person dead with unspecified number of IDPs injured.

He said: “Update on fire incident at Kalari Muna Elbadawy camp Maiduguri. One person died with unspecified number of internally displaced persons injured. The fire service were on hand and brought the situation under control.

“The fire is believed to be caused by cooking fire from one of the shelters. Officials of NEMA, BOSEMA, Nigerian Red Cross and other stakeholders have administered first aid to the injured victims. Time of incident 1.30pm. Over one hundred shelters destroyed.”

