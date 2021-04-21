BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN and AZA MSUE, Kaduna |

Bandits who attacked Greenfield University located at Kasarmi village on the Kaduna-Abuja Highway on Tuesday night, killed a porter of the institution, Paul Okafor, in the process and abducted yet-to-be ascertained number of students, mainly females.

The bandits stormed the Greenfield University located on kilometer 34 along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State around 8:30pm with sophisticated weapons, shooting sporadically and in the process killed the porter in charge of the male hostel and went away with at least 17 students.

One of the rescued students, who spoke to our correspondent at the Troops of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) camp where other rescued students are being kept, said the matron in charge of the female hostel is among those that were abducted alongside other students, mainly female students.

The student, who will not want his name mentioned, said the bandits came from different angle in view of the porous nature of the institution and broke some doors to carry out the attack.

“The bandits are young boys within the ages of 17 and 20 years but were very armed. They came in shooting sporadically into the air. The bullets hit some of the students, inflicting injuries on them, killed our porter and went away with some of our colleagues but I don’t know the specific number but I know they are mostly girls including the matron.

“The porter was shot when he was trying to close the door against the bandits to protect us,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Registrar of the University, Bashir Muhammad, who was at the Operation Thunder Strike camp, where the rescued students were being kept before they will be released to their parents, said he will not speak on the incident now based on an order given to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, assured that the management of the University will speak on the matter on or before Friday when details of what transpired may have been ascertained.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the bandits have already placed calls to some of the parents of kidnapped students, demanding for ransom in millions of Naira, which the Registrar neither deny nor confirm.

Some of the parents of the abducted students, who were also at the military camp, were too traumatised to speak but were seen in groups discussing possible ways out in hushed tones.

Earlier, confirming the attack, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement said, “last night, the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs received distress calls of an attack by armed bandits on the Greenfield Univerity, situated at Kasarami, off the Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun LGA.

“Troops of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) and other operatives swiftly moved to the location and the bandits retreated.

“After search-and-rescue operations, a staff member of the university, Paul Ude Okafor, was confirmed to have been killed by the bandits, while a number of students were kidnapped.

“The security operatives took custody of the remaining students who have been handed over to the institution, as at noon today, Wednesday 21st April 2021.

“The actual number of students kidnapped is still being sought from the institution’s records.”

Aruwan had assured that troops and other security operatives were working in the general area, and the public will be informed of further developments.