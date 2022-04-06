Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, was on Wednesday involved in a ghastly motor accident in Abuja, which claimed the lives of his two aides.

The incident happened when the ECOWAS Special Envoy was on his way from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to his residence in Abuja.

Confirming the incident, FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, said two other aides were also hospitalised at the National hospital in Abuja after they sustained various degrees of injury.

The FRSC also said the former president was not injured as the car he was in was not part of the ones that crashed.

Jonathan was later spotted at the National Hospital after the incident where he went to ensure proper care for both the dead and the injured aides.