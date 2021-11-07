The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate in the Anambra State governorship election, Prof. Charles Soludo, has maintained an unassailable lead with 48,099 votes ahead of his closest opponent, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

With results of 19 LGAs collated at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Awka, the state capital, APGA has 95,333 votes, PDP garnered 47,234 so far with All Progressives Congress (APC) scoring 38,282 votes.

Meanwhile, two LGAs are pending, namely Orumba North and Ihiala where it was reported earlier that election did not take place.

As at 6.16pm on Sunday evening, collation of pending results was halted for another break by the Returning Officer, Prof. Florence Obi, who is the vice chancellor of the University of Calabar, Cross River State.