To celebrate its 3rd anniversary and Better Breakfast Day, Upfield Foods, the world’s largest plant-based consumer products company, has donated its Blue Band products to some primary schools in Lagos State. This is in line with the company’s purpose of making people healthier and happier with nutritious, delicious, plant-based food.

Upfield Nigeria delivered this message of healthier and happier lives during a visit to 6 schools in Surulere, Lagos state, including; Westley School of the hearing impaired 1 & 2, Adebola Baptist Primary School, Surulere Baptist Primary School, Akin Jacobs Baptist Primary School, and Estate Baptist Primary School, as part of activities to felicitate with and create memorable moments for the pupils.

Speaking about the initiative, Motola Oyebanjo, Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications, Africa and Middle East at Upfield, said the schools visit and donations were part of Upfield and Blue Band’s efforts to promote the importance of good nutrition in ensuring a healthy start and better learning outcomes for school-aged children.

She said, “Good nutrition, and especially a good breakfast, has been identified to have several benefits including how it contributes to the cognitive development of children, improving their learning outcomes in school and their general growth and wellbeing. In celebration of Upfield’s 3rd anniversary and the Better Breakfast Day which holds annually in September, we are taking the opportunity to share these benefits along with our Blue Band products with school children across West Africa.”

During the visit, Upfield’s Country Head of Sales in Nigeria, Oriyomi Ositade, noted: “The message we take along with us to our communities is one of healthy living, good nutrition, and the importance of being kind to the earth, which are key parts of what Upfield stands for. It is a privilege for us to engage with the future generation because their minds carry endless possibilities. We want to play our role in their success story by supporting parents to grow healthy and happy kids starting with a good breakfast and good nutrition.”

The visited schools appreciated the company’s gesture as commendable and exemplary in championing not only child nutrition, but also the advocacy for a sustainable environment through the promotion of plant-based foods. They noted that the kind gesture will not be forgotten in a hurry, and they look forward to future partnerships with Upfield.

Upfield and Blue Band aim to be at the forefront of helping people understand the importance and benefits of healthy nutrition for improving wellness and growth. In its capacity as a socially responsible organization, the company will continue to give valuable support to the communities it operates in through various impactful programs to deliver its vision of ‘A Better, Plant-Based Future’.