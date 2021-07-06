agos State government has said the move proposed upgrade of the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, and Sir Michael Otedola College of Primary Education to the University of Education will help to strengthen growth of education and technology in the state.

The special adviser to the governor on education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab, who stated this while updating newsmen on the status of the proposed two state universities added that the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu will also be upgraded to the Lagos State University of Science and Technology.

Wahab who hailed the state House of Assembly for giving its legislative backing to the noted that their establishment may be faster than expected, given the urgent attention and legislative support to the matter by the Lawmakers.

He said, “I must express our appreciations to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa and members of the state House of Assembly for the success we have achieved in education and other critical sectors. Their support at all times and quality legislations have made possible the good governance we are enjoying in the state today.

“We are particularly happy that the lawmakers have thrown their support behind the establishment of the Universities of Education as well as that of Science and Technology in demonstration of the state government’s commitment to the growth of Education and Technology in the State. I am confident, the history of good governance will be so kind to the Speaker and members of the great Assembly, whenever we are reflecting on activities that led to a new Lagos of our collective dream.”

According to him, the passing of the Bills into Law will ensure that the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, and Sir Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, are upgraded to the Lagos State University of Education, while the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu would be upgraded to Lagos State University of Science and Technology with a special interest in vocational and entrepreneurship skills development.