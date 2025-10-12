Media practitioners under the aegis of the Coalition of Independent Online Media Platforms have called on members of the National Assembly to uphold democratic values and perform their oversight functions with integrity and professionalism.

At a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the coalition’s chairman, Olubade Jimoh, expressed concern over what he described as unprofessional conduct by some lawmakers allegedly engaging in actions that could undermine Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Jimoh emphasised that legislative oversight is vital for ensuring transparency and accountability in governance, stressing that such responsibility must never be driven by personal interests or political motives.

“Instead of fulfilling their duties in ways that strengthen democracy, some members have resorted to acts of blackmail and propaganda against government appointees who refuse to do their bidding,” he said.

He cautioned against the misuse of online media platforms for spreading unverified information, urging journalists to uphold ethical standards and verify facts before publication. According to him, accuracy and truthfulness remain central to responsible journalism.

He stressed the need for government to address unethical behaviour among public officials and lawmakers, while encouraging the citizens to report credible evidence of corruption through proper channels.

The coalition commended Premium Times and other reputable media organsations for maintaining professional standards in reporting and promoting accountability in governance.

Jimoh called for stronger collaboration between the media, civil society and government institutions to protect Nigeria’s democracy through truth, transparency and responsible journalism.