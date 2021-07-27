Upperlink, Nigeria’s leading software development and e-payment firm has achieved the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) certifications.

The chief executive officer of the company, Mr Segun Akano, in a statement explained that e-payment applications and software development in recognition of its management system which complies with ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (ISMS) are part of the scope of activities covered by the certificate.

He added that the organisation’s documentation and implementation have been reviewed by the ISO/IEC body and found to comply with the relevant standard rules.

“Upperlink believes that adhering to the high standards of information security is a requirement in the e-payments market.

“We have invested substantially in that responsibility, an effort that has now resulted in our company becoming ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (ISMS) certified, receiving accreditation for our e-payment applications and software development processes,” Akano explained.

The emphasis placed on data security has steadily risen as awareness and legal protections have grown in response to damaging data breaches in the past. An industry with a conservative posture on security, electronic payment has continued to demand more from the ecosystem.

“By adopting this international standard, Uppelink has demonstrated its intention to meet the needs and expectations of our enterprise clients for whom data security is a foundational expectation,” Akano noted.