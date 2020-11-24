ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo Yola

A Matrix-based conflict resolution approach plan, has been developed by Universal Periodic Review (UPR), to address re-emergence communal and farmer/herders crisis in Adamawa through dialogue.

The plan process will commence in the next cycle to till 2023, would also review progress recorded in process of sustenance of human right and identify the areas that Nigeria had made commitment by accepting UN shadow report where it was reviewed the 3rd term in 2018.

Rev Peter Bartimawus, chairman Right Based Approach Project (RBPA), while declaring open one day workshop for stakeholders, notes that, awareness on people on the working of the UPR mechanism, through workshops, training, communities outreach would be sustained on the best way to live in peace.

The U R mechanism was brain child of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN), in colloboration with Adamawa United Forum and Reconciliation Movement, to advance the peaceful coexistence and promotion of human right.

The project RBAP, started as efforts to lent voice on the violation of human right in the farmers/herders conflict particularly in the Numan federation.

The project along with Adamawa United Forum and Reconciliation Movement Draft submitted a shadow reports at the 31 session of the UPR where Nigeria was reviewed the 3rd term.

Bartimawus added “We are using the mechanism to pursue peaceful and eqaliterian society in the state and beyond especially with increasing violence in Tingno, Lunguda/Waja conflicts and some farmer/herder crisis.

“Stakeholders, Christian and Mislims, farmers and herders would sit and look together into best ways to live together in peace.

Bappare Umaru Kem, Secretary, Jama’atu Nasrul Islam (JNI), identified sources of water as clashing point for farmers and herders hence the need for the duo to embrace peace.

The right based approach workshop based in UPR follows up plan 2019- 2023, centered on recommendation 148.70 to address discrimination against minority and vulnerable group by taking action to discourage politician from using religious, ethnic division.

Workshop participants came from farmers, herders Christians and Muslims and religious inter-faith groups in the state.