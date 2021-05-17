Christian leaders in the country have kicked against taking Nigerians to Jordan for the 2020 pilgrimage.

Even though the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) has said its mandate is not limited to taking Nigerians to Israel for the holy pilgrimage alone, most of the Christian leaders who spoke to LEADERSHIP condemned the planned visit to Jordan, insisting that the Kingdom is not connected to the birth and death of Jesus Christ and should not be considered for pilgrimage.

On 29th May, 2021, NCPC is expected to commence the airlift of Christians to Jordan for the 2020 holy pilgrimage.

It will be the first time Nigerians will be landing in Jordan for pilgrimage amid unrest in the Middle East as a result of the conflict between Israel and Palestinians caused by terrorist group, Hamas.

Israel had earlier shut its land and air border as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the NCPC insisted that taking Nigerians to Jordan for the exercise is part of its mandate.

This has caused an uproar within the Christian community with church leaders insisting that going to Jordan should be considered as a tourism and not a holy pilgrimage.

Reacting on the issue, the Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche, said Jesus was not born in Jordan but added that the organisers of such pilgrimage know why they chose the kingdom. I don’t know whether Jesus was born in Jordan. If they want to go to Jordan, well, except for baptism. But Jesus was not born in Jordan. He was baptized at River Jordan. It was there the Holy Spirit came upon him in the form of a dove. That is the importance attached to Jordan.

“Second, the Jewish people crossed River Jordan on their way to the Promised Land. I don’t know why they want to waste money in Jordan. I don’t know why but they know better. They may have their reason,” the head of the Methodist Church in Nigeria said.

Also, the national coordinator, Prayer Force Network, Bishop John Pofi, said it is not good for the Nigerian pilgrims to go to Jordan.

“Why will you go to a place that is not ascribed as the original birth place of Jesus Christ? If you don’t go to where Christ was born and where he was crucified and where he resurrected, you’ve not gone for pilgrimage,” the bishop said.

According to him, pilgrimage is all about the birth of Christ and his resurrection, adding that the mystery of Christianity lies in salvation through Jesus Christ.

“Anybody going to Jordan, as far as I am concerned is going to the Middle East. For the last few days, have you seen the missiles that are going on the air? What if a mistake happened?

“At this point in time, what does it take to temporarily suspend the pilgrimage in Jordan until Israel opens the borders? If you fly to Israel, you know you are protected. If anything happened in Jordan,

who would take the consequences? Safety, we know, is of the Lord. But let us not take anything for granted. To me, they just want to go and catch fun because there is nothing spiritual about it. If it is time to pray, is it in mount Sinai that you will go and pray? The place of the birth of Jesus, where he was crucified, where he resurrected, they are not in Jordan,” he said.