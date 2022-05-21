The Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission and Rotary District 9125 has entered into a partnership that will see both parties leveraging on oil sector corporate social responsibility to fight diseases and campaign for sustainable environmental practices.

Gbenga Komolafe, chief executive officer (CEO), Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) disclosed this yesterday at the joint 13th District Conference of Rotary Club District 9125 in Abuja while formally making a decision to become a member of Rotary.

The event with the theme: “Change making: the gains, the task ahead” had in attendance its en-tire clubs from 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Komolafe said “I’ve always admired Rotary Club and Rotarians for the impactful role they play in ensuring social justice in the society. The organisation that I lead, we are very much willing and welcoming in partnering with roles in developmental initiatives.

“We have our corporate social responsibilities as part of the objectives we pursue and we are making an impact in contributing to the development of society. In this respect, I have discussed with the District Governor that we will be willing to collaborate with Rotary in contributing our own quota as the Nigeria Upstream Regulatory Commission.”

The District Governor of Rotary 9125, Ayoola Oyedokun in his speech said the 13th Conference has brought a lot of recognition and partnerships for Rotary.

“We started this partnership with UNICEF and here we have the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission. One of the things we do as Rotary is to touch and impact the lives of communities that we find ourselves. With these partners, it means that we can do more,” he said.

He said that the Club is in partnership with the Federal Capital Territory Administration in the Wa-ter, Sanitation and Hygiene campaign.

“We don’t want to duplicate projects but to earmark projects so that in the shortest possible time, even before the elimination target of 2025, we would have resolved WASH issues in less than two years,” the Rotary President said.

Earlier, Rotary International President, Shekhar Mehta who was represented by Joe Otin (Ken-ya) said Rotary is in existence to serve and make communities a better place.

He said, “we come together to help children access education, to help mothers access proper health care when they’re giving birth. But also we’re able to do very much larger things when we come together as a global organization, such as the eradication of polio, and we’re very close to eradicating polio worldwide.

“As you know, many years ago, Nigeria was taken off the endemic list of polio when the work of people like Dr Tunji Funso and other Rotarians in Nigeria played a significant part in kicking polio out of Africa.

“We’ve been able to reduce polio to just about three deaths in this calendar year. And so Rotary knows and we know that we cannot sit back and wait for polio to go away and that we continual-ly need to continue putting more effort.

“So Rotary continues to do that. But also, this year, we intend to raise at least $85 million global-ly, to be able to put into this polio eradication, this Polio Eradication Initiative.”

He commended Rotary in Nigeria which has grown by about 2700, stressing that with such a number they will be able to do more for the communities that need help.