Nigerian gas-focused company, Savannah, has disclosed an increased revenues by 7 per cent to $230.5 million in 2021.

The firm in November commenced gas sales from its Uquo field in Nigeria under a new contract.

The London-listed company said cash balance increased 46 per cent to $154.3 million over the year, while its net debt was down 9 per cent at $370 million.

Overall cash collections in Nigeria increased by 11 per cent on the year, arriving at $208.2 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have exceeded our guidance set out at the beginning of 2021, with our Nigerian assets continuing to perform well throughout the period,” Savannah CEO, Andrew Knott said in a statement.

To him, “in addition, our financial performance in the year was very strong and operationally we were able to announce new gas sales contracts in Nigeria, as well as commencing first gas sales under the FIPL Afam contract.”

Savannah commenced gas sales in November to the 180-MW Afam power plant in Nigeria owned by First Independent Power (FIPL).

Company production increased by 14 per cent year on year to 22,300 barrels of oil equivalent/day in 2021, on the back of a 15 per cent growth in gas output at Uquo to 118 million feet a day.

ADVERTISEMENT