The Administrator of Zaria Metropolitan Area, Hajiya Balaraba Aliyu-Inuwa has disclosed that the new road networks in Zaria GRA has not only beautified the area but has also raised value of property in the area.

The Administrator who was the immediate past Commissioner of Public Works and Infrastructure, explained the Circular Road and Queen Elizabeth Road were abandoned in the last 30 years, adding that the Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration penciled them down for repairs under the Urban Renewal Programme.

Hajiya Balaraba explained to President Muhammadu Buhari who commissioned the project, that the programme has re-built and constructed several roads and in some cases expanded some roads in both the ancient Zaria city and Sabon Gari area.

She further said that Kaduna State Government opened up alternative roads throughout the old city of Zaria.

The Administrator further disclosed that Queen Elizabeth road is is 3.5 km while Circular road is 1.8 km.

