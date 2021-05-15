BY OUR EDITORS

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a perceptibly desperate move to check the proliferation of weapons in the country, approved the establishment of a National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW). The Centre is to be domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

The NCCSALW replaces the defunct Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons and shall serve as the institutional mechanism for policy guidance, research and monitoring of all aspects of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in Nigeria. This decision is part of an ongoing restructuring of Nigeria’s security architecture to address emerging threats and strengthen regional mechanism for the control, prevention and regulation of SALW.

While we commend this move by the administration, we are also tempted to ask: Is there anything like small arms or light weapons? This question becomes pertinent when it is realised that they are all capable of inflicting fatal injury when used just as the so called heavy weapons. As the country continues to contend with security challenges, a resort to definitions of light, small or heavy becomes, indeed, academic. However, there is no denying the fact that the proliferation of arms in the country has led to the increase in insurgency, banditry and kidnappings.

According to a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report, there are over eight million illicit small arms and light weapons in West Africa. And it is assumed that most of those weapons are in Nigeria. This assertion was corroborated recently by the former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, who said that there are over six million weapons in the country, a frightening situation.

This newspaper is worried that this illicit trafficking in weapons of war pose a major threat to peace, security and development. Sadly, as a result, the country is bleeding as insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements who have easy access to these weapons make life dolorous for Nigerians.

In Kaduna State for instance, the government disclosed that no fewer than 323 persons were killed and 949 kidnapped by armed bandits in the last three months across the state. Scores have been killed by bandits in Sokoto, Katsina , Zamfara , Kebbi and Niger states. The tale of woes continues with reports that herdsmen had killed over 100 persons in recent years in the North central part of the country alone.

We also recall that since the insurgency started in 2009, Boko Haram has killed over 100,000 persons and displaced 2.3 million from their homes, and are presently among the world’s deadliest terror group according to the Global Terrorism Index (GTI).

ADVERTISEMENT

It is from this perspective that we welcome the setting up of this Centre. Our optimism is based on the hope that it will take its assignment with all the seriousness it deserves .The Nigeria Customs Service had at various times intercepted thousands of live ammunition and arms . In spite of the best efforts of the service, illegal arms still manage to find their way into the country no thanks to porous borders and unscrupulous security agents at the nation’s land, sea and air entry points.

It is also important to point out that in June 2005, a politically binding United Nations (UN) instrument on the marking and tracing of small arms was adopted. In this instrument, UN member states undertook to mark the weapons they have produced or imported in line with uniform international rules, to compile arms registers and to work together on tracing illegal arms supplies.

It is gratifying, in our view, that the pioneer National Coordinator of this Centre, Major General Mohammed Abba Dikko (rtd), boasts of an impressive résumé that indicate a vast experience while working with the ECOWAS and the UN system. It is from this standpoint that we call on the coordinator to work with member states in the United Nations to begin the tracing of illicit arms in the country. Nigerians also expect that the government will mobilise the Centre to ensure strict enforcement and effective mopping up of illegally imported arms, ammunition and light weapons.

For a start, we recommend that persons in possession of non-prohibited firearms should be compelled to immediately obtain or renew their licences within a stipulated period of time while amnesty should also be considered for those who surrender their weapons willingly.

Similarly, we summit that preventing the entry of weapons into the country seems to be the best option. A country’s point of entry is the first line of defence. Therefore, it is of strategic importance that the nation’s border control should be strengthened considerably. We also suggest the use of technology to monitor the over 1,400 illegal routes into Nigeria – 1,316 more than the approved number of border control posts. In our considered opinion, the country’s security, peace and development may depend on the success of this assignment.