Urhobo youths under the aegis of former youth leaders of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU Youth Wing) and critical stakeholders in Urhoboland have endorsed Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for governor in the 2023 general elections.

They warned that on no account should any Urhobo son or daughter accept to be a running mate (deputy governor) in the politics of 2023.

In a communiqué issued at the end of a one day summit of Urhobo youths in Warri, Delta State, the youths and stakeholders from all 24 kingdoms in Urhobo resolved that for Delta State to move forward, Ovie Omo-Agege should be supported to be governor in 2023.

The motion for adoption of Omo-Agege for governor was moved by Barr Abel Idigu, seconded by Mrs Roseline Akomekowe and unanimously adopted by all while the communiqué was read by Engr Ochirue Collins, while pioneer Youth President of UPU Youth Wing, Chief Avwerosuoghene Okoro presided over the session.

The communiqué said; “The question of Urhobo man or woman becoming the governor of Delta State in 2023 is non-negotiable as minimum condition for peace, harmony and co-existence in Delta State.

“That the next governor of Delta State must be a detribalised person, a notable bridge-builder whose pedigree speaks volumes in the area of harnessing the innate qualities of all Deltans on the altar of mutual respect; a man whose contacts and connections are wide and deep enough to connect Delta State locally, nationally and internationally towards building the desired state of our dreams.”

