Twenty four hours after the incident and after the visit of the state governor, the police yesterday said they recovered over N34m, four vehicles and two motorcycles believed to have been abandoned by fleeing armed robbers that raided four banks in Uromi, Esan North East local government area of Edo State.

In the course of the robberies, eight persons including two policemen and six civilians reportedly lost their lives.

The items were said to have been abandoned near the railway on the road to Ubiaja when youths from the area reportedly mounted barricades when they heard of the incident in Uromi which is close to the scene of the robberies.

A press statement by the Edo State Command police public relations officer, Kontongs Bello said police and vigilante members evacuated the abandoned items to the police station.

