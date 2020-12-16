By Our Correspondent

The Coalition of Nigeria Youths Association (CONYA) through Kaduna state government has honoured US-based Nigerian Philanthropist, Ex-Beauty and Actress, Queen Krystal Okeke, with the Conferment of an Ambassadorial Award of Nigeria Youths in Diaspora. The Award was presented, by team Members of CONYA to Queen Kyrstal Okeke on the 3rd of December in Abuja.

According to a statement issues by Coalition of Nigeria Youth Association, it noted that the recognition of Queen Krystal was in view of her overall effort to promote and encourage those who have done excellently well to deserve honour. Some Member of CONYA who were present during the award presentation includes, Comrade Nuhu, the National Coordinator of coalition of Nigeria Associations, Ruth Maisamari of Arise for Nigeria Women, Ambassador Timothy Sajoh JP, from Generation for Peace and Zainab Abubakar from Nigeria Students Union.

Other Members of CONYA, who were present are Mr Zakka Rayi of Good Governance Monitory Intiative for Human Rights Depence, Yunusa Abubakar from Anti corruption Crusade Promoters, Comrade Yusuf Aminu from Arewa Youths Vanguard and Alh Sani Abdulsalam Danburan from Nigeria Agency Monitors Forum.

On receiving the reputatble and distinguished recognition from Coalition of Nigeria Youths Association CONYA, Queen Krystal expressed appreciation to the organisation for considering her worthy of such honour. However, Queen Kyrstal has continue to receive several notable awards, which includes her most recent honour as Nigeria Young Female Diaspora of the Year, which she received at the preatigious award ceremony of Igbere TV Leadership Excellence Awards held at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja.