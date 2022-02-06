US-based music promotion company, Sammek Moments Arts and Cultural Entertainment, is organising a tour of different cities in U.S.A for the dynamic music band, Saxtee Vibes.

The extensive musical tour of many states in God’s Own Country has brought excitement to the group led by foremost saxophonist and instrumentalist, Babatunde Balogun.

According to a statement released to journalists, the music promotion company, owned by Mr. Samuel Ekundayo said that

Saxtee Vibes will storm the United States with the full compliments of his band and production crew.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first leg of the popular and multi-talented musician and saxophonist’s musical tour will see him and his band; Saxtee Vibes perform dexterously at the following events and carnivals: Alujo Nite at Atlanta Event Centre Opera; Annual AHBCA Award at Expo Event Centre, Houston, Texas; Ijoko Agaba Nite at Kings Banquet Hall, Milwaukee; Ankara Nite in Texas; Annual Yoruba Cultural Festival in Howel, Miami,” he said. .

Ondo State-born musician, Saxtee has been on the music scene for close to 25 years now, and he has taken his cultural musical prowess and group to different countries of the world including the USA. alongside veteran Nigerian musicians such as Evangelist Ebenezer Obey, King Sunny Ade, Sir Shina Peters, King Wasiu Ayinde, Queen Ayo Balogun, and Adewale Ayuba, just to mention a few.

The musical bans has graced big events for the high and mighty, shakers and movers of this country, and even beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT