The US government has said it can help ensure the exponential growth of the Nigerian film industry through the capacity building of Nigerian filmmakers.

US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard spoke at the ongoing tenth edition of the African International Film Festival AFRIFF in Lagos.

For Leonard, the embassy’s presence at the festival is an indication of the American government’s support of the Nigerian film and creative industry.

While commending the growing US Nigeria cultural ties she highlighted the US Mission’s contribution to the festival noting, “Our goal is to build the capacity of emerging filmmakers on animation and post-production, two areas that could lead to tremendous growth in Nigeria’s film industry.

“The US government has long recognized the role of film in diplomacy, with its emphasis on free expression, creativity, democratic and collaborative teamwork,” Amb Leonard added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The embassy in partnership with then American Film Showcase and Global Media Makers, representatives of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art, is sponsoring two masterclasses, while other US companies as Amazon, Macro and Paramount are in attendance seeking to deepen ties with the local film industry.

In appreciation of one of the festival’s major sponsors, Founder and Executive Director of AFRIFF, Chioma Ude said, “We are grateful to the US (sponsors of the festival for five consecutive years) Embassy in Abuja and the US Consulate General in Lagos for their continuing support of our efforts to build capacity of African filmmakers.”

AFRIFF an annual showcase of the world of filmmaking, amasses participation from local and international actors, directors, film critics, buyers, distributors, visual artists, film students and film equipment manufacturers. The 1oth edition of the festival concludes on November 13.