By Innocent Odoh, Abuja

A Nigerian, Obinwanne Okeke (Invictus), who was arrested last year in the United States for internet fraud, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement in a computer-based intrusion fraud scheme that caused approximately $11 million in known losses to his victims.

This was disclosed in a statement yesterday by the US Department of Justice, which was made available to our correspondent by the US Embassy in Abuja.

Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Raj Parekh and Special Agent in charge of the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office, Brian Dugan, made the announcement on Tuesday after sentencing by Chief US District Judge, Rebecca Beach Smith while Assistant US Attorney Brian Samuel prosecuted the case.

“Through subterfuge and impersonation, Obinwanne Okeke engaged in a multi-year global business email and computer hacking scheme that caused a staggering $11 million in losses to his victims.

“Today’s sentence further demonstrates EDVA’s and FBI’s worldwide reach in vigorously pursuing justice on behalf of American victims and others and holding international cybercriminals accountable, no matter where they commit their crimes,” Parekh said.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Okeke operated a group of companies known as the Invictus Group based in Nigeria and elsewhere.

From approximately 2015 to 2019, Okeke and others engaged in a conspiracy to conduct various computer-based frauds. The conspirators obtained and compiled the credentials of hundreds of victims, including victims in the Eastern District of Virginia.

“The FBI will not allow cyber criminals free reign in the digital world to prey on U.S. companies,” Brian Dugan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office, said.