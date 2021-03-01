BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, has unveiled a centre, the Window on America, in Lagos, to serve young people in the community and develop their ideas, as well as their leadership and entrepreneurship skills through programmes and workshops designed especially for them.

The centre, opened to everyone in the community offering its services, programmes and resources to the public at no cost, would be extended to 12 more major cities across the country, including Abeokuta, Awka, Benin City, Enugu, Osogbo, Uyo, Zaria, Minna, Dutse, Makurdi, Gombe and Lafia, in order to engage more Nigerian audiences in their local communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her address, Ambassador Leonard explained that the centre, hosted at the Lekki Slum2School Innovation Hub in Lagos, is as a result of a partnership between the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos and Slum2School Africa, founded by Otto Orondaam, a 2016 alumnus of the prestigious United States government’s Mandela Washington Fellowship.

She said, “We are happy to open the very first Window on America space in Nigeria here in Lekki. In the next few months, we will follow with six additional new Windows in America in the south and 12 across the country. We want our Windows on America to promote mutual understanding between the United States and the people of Nigeria.”

LEADERSHIP learnt that in addition to providing public programming space, the Lekki Window on America will support five core programmes of English language learning, educational advising, alumni activities, cultural programmes and information about the U.S, as visitors to the window will typically include students, teachers, entrepreneurs, academics, journalists, civic organisations, government officials, community leaders, among others.

She added that windows on America are American Spaces that provide welcoming environments where visitors can learn about the United States, including its government, history, culture, and educational system through programmes, lectures, books and electronic resources provided by the U.S government.