BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has announced that it would give priority to applicants of student visa by increasing the number of appointments and ensuring that Nigerian students resuming this fall semester get their visa interview appointments in advance of their programmes’ start date.

This was announced on Friday by the US Mission Country Consular Coordinator, Susan Tuller, who said the embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos would make every effort to assist student visa applicants in a timely fashion while keeping personnel and customers safe.

She said; “As we continue to prioritise the health and safety of our staff and customers, processing student visas remains a high priority for the US Mission in Nigeria.

“We will increase the number of student visa appointments in May and June to ensure that we can offer appointments to as many students as possible.

“If your US studies are scheduled to begin this fall, we encourage you to schedule your appointment as quickly as possible.”

Tuller warned applicants against the use of third-party services, and enjoined them to book their appointments through the US travel documents website.

According to her, agents or third parties often seek to benefit by charging fees for their services and they may not always provide the correct information, which could harm an applicant’s chances of qualifying for visa.