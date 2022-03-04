An Abuja-based rights activist, Comrade Idris Usman has described United States foreign policy as self-centred and self-serving, saying it is not a secret to anyone that the United States is the aggressor in its foreign policy.

According to Usman who bared his mind on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, after the collapse of the USSR, which was the only state that could somehow resist the US, America felt omnipotent and invincible.

He said the collapse of the USSR has allowed the US to strengthen its policy of destroying world order and prosperity in its own interests.

“It all started in the distant war years. The Second World War claimed millions of lives and became a terrifying destructive event in the history of mankind, but not in the history of America. While people were dying in Europe, Americans earned multibillion-dollar fortune on military orders and enriched the country’s economy after the Great Depression.

“While the lives of the citizens of Europe were broken, and dozens of cities of the countries were wiped off the face of the earth, the welfare of American citizens grew at a furious pace, their homeland did not suffer at all. The end of war was not profitable for the Americans. The whole world was fighting Nazism and trying to defeat the Hitlerite army, but the influential US structures financed the Germans, because a protracted war and violence were to their advantage.

They did their best on the way to the status of a superpower.

“No doubt, this gave a very powerful push to the development of all spheres of the states. But this was not enough. For many years, the ‘world leader’ has been successfully using the system of neocolonialism, finding more and more victims, generating poverty, hunger and misfortune.

“At present interference in the politics and economy of Ukraine, Georgia, Libya, Syria, and Afghanistan vividly demonstrate the disastrous policy of the US. America uses all kinds of methods to achieve its goal. And what is the goal? The goal is to form an international order which is beneficial to the state, to ruin and subjugate other countries along the way,” he said.

Usman further noted that America has been steadily losing economic and political positions for a long time, and has fewer and fewer trustees and allies by the day, hence their aggressive foreign policy.

“Every day Washington tries to enter from the outside, presenting new surprises such as currency fluctuations and sanctions, and from the inside, imposing erroneous judgments about the world order, politics, etc.

“All these facts prove that the actions of the United States just increase the already existing tension. Therefore, every African state should think how to avoid falling into the trap of intrigues of the White House,” he warned.