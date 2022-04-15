A United States of America (USA)-based organisation, When In Need Foundation (WIN), has flagged off the distribution of seedlings in Kaduna and Imo states as part of its Nigeria First Food Security Sustainable Programme For Year 2022.

The communities were issued with letters of offer which were received by both traditional rulers from Kaduna and Imo states respectively.

The WIN Foundation which is self-funding, is into radical fight against hunger and poverty, through yearly supply of different types of seeds to thousands of farmers, free medical outreaches, clothing and foodstuff to widows and orphans, learning materials to school children and putting Nigeria first in her humanitarian services.

Speaking during the flag off ceremony of year 2022 Nigeria First Food Security Sustainable Programme held in Abuja, the chief executive officer (CEO) of WIN, Dr Chetachi E. Dikko (Tir Ham) said she left US for Nigeria because she always wants to put smiles on the faces of the people in her immediate communities.

The international philanthropist, said for Nigeria to achieve food security, well-meaning people must help the downtrodden.

“For Nigeria to achieve its goal on food security, we must start helping the farmers at the grassroots,” Chetachi said adding that everyone should contribute in food production.

“We can get somewhere if we keep supporting the local farmers. That is the only way we can achieve food security.

“We can’t stop helping people because of insecurity. If we are afraid of insecurity, we can’t help one another. Everyone should not be afraid. We must be our brothers’ keeper.

“We are targeting those with food shortage, the poor and the orphans. We have allowed the communities to choose the kind of crops they want, based on their comparative advantage. So, the flag off programme today is not political, we just want to help and support the efforts of the communities at ensuring food security,” Chetachi said.

While expressing concern over the security of farmers, Chetachi said people are always helpless when they plan their farms produce only for it to be destroyed by cattle.

Her husband who is a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly and now vying for the Kaduna South Senate seat, Dr Samson Dikko, said he is happy his wife loves humanity, pledging to support all her programmes.

The representative of the Kpop Ham, Elder Buba Yero, said since Chetachi came to Nigeria, she has been fighting hunger through the provision of seedlings for the people adding that his Chiefdom have chosen rice and maize seedlings from the NGO for the 2022 farming season.