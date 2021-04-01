By INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja

The United States government has released the 2020 Human Rights Report on Nigeria, citing instances of abuses by agents of the Nigerian state and non- state actors against hapless citizens of the country.

The 45th edition of the Human Right Reports released by the US Department of state, made available to newsmen on Wednesday By The US Embassy, examines the human rights standing of 198 countries with a focus on seven sections, including press freedom, corruption and transparency.

U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced the Tuesday, stressing that in the case of Nigeria there were instances where the Nigerian government and its agents committed arbitrary, unlawful, or extrajudicial killings.

The reports said that in Nigeria “Significant human rights abuses included: unlawful and arbitrary killings by both government and nonstate actors; forced disappearances by the government, terrorists, and criminal groups; torture and cases of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the government and terrorist groups; harsh and life- threatening prison conditions.”

On the controversial Lekki Toll killing on October 20, 2020, the US said it cannot confirm the accurate figure of casualties from the killing during the EndSARS protests that rocked many parts of Nigeria.

The report said “accurate information on the fatalities” from the shooting remain fuzzy because apart from “Amnesty International which reported 10 persons died during the event, no other organization was able to verify the claim.”

“One body from the toll gate showed signs of blunt force trauma. A second body from another location in Lagos State had bullet wounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government acknowledged that soldiers armed with live ammunition were present at the Lekki Toll Gate. At year’s end the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution continued to hear testimony and investigate the shooting at Lekki Toll Gate,” the report noted.