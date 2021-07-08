The International Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA on Sunday the 4th of July joined Americans and Nigerian Americans to celebrate the 245th Independence Day of the United States of America.

The event which witnessed a plethora of Eminent Peace Ambassadors from various parts of the country and outside the country, also witnessed the induction of various Nigerians who have contributed to peace building in the country as UN Eminent Peace Ambassadors. Amb. Abazie Ifeanyi Kingsley the Chief Executive of Ifedi AK Nigeria Limited was also among those that received the prestigious appointment.

Speaking at the event, the World Peace President Ambassador Per Stafsen from the Kingdom of Denmark said the United States contribution to global peace and development cannot be overemphasized which he said was the chief precipitating factor that led to the association celebrating the event.

He urged those appointed to actively utilise the opportunity of their appointment by embarking on various efforts that will promote peace and unity wherever they find themselves. He decried the level of violence that has enveloped the country stressing that a lot of efforts need to be put in place for peace to strive in the country.

The Chief Executive officer of Ifedi AK Nigeria Limited Amb. Abazie Ifeanyi Kingsley who got appointed as an Eminent Peace Ambassador said he was highly elated by the appointment which he said came to him as a pleasant surprise. “I never knew that the little efforts I have been doing had been observed by such a recognised association with world wide spread.

I thank the executives of the association for this recognition and pledge to do more as regards promoting peace in Nigeria and my community”. He also congratulated the United States on their 245th Independence day stressing that the US has remained a blessing to humanity. .

The International Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA is a recognised peace association with the United Nations ECOSOC Special Consultative Status since 2019. The association has been involved in various peace building activities in Nigeria and Africa.