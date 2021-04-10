ADVERTISEMENT

By Innocent Odoh, Abuja

The United States Mission in

Nigeria has drawn the general public’s attention to a fake ‘press release’ claiming to offer a new type of US work visa to Nigerians.

A terse statement issued on Friday by the Public Affairs Section of the US Embassy in Abuja, warned that the scammers and fraudsters circulated the phoney information that the new work visa applies to Nigerian citizens aged 40-55.

“The US Embassy in Abuja and Consulate in Lagos is warning Nigerians not to fall victims to the scam. It is the same old scam, but in fresh packaging – don’t become a victim! If you have questions about whether visa information is legitimate, please refer only to official sources: travel.state.gov, ng.usembassy.gov/visas, and www.ustraveldocs.com/ng,” the statement said.