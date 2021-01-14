The US House of Representatives has impeached President Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection” at last week’s Capitol riot.

He is the first president in US history to be twice impeached and charged with crimes by Congress.

Mr Trump, a Republican, will now face a trial in the Senate, where if convicted he could face being barred from ever holding office again.

The impeachment measure passed largely along party lines, by 232-197.

Mr Trump is due to leave office on 20th January, following his election defeat last November to Democrat Joe Biden.

After several hours of impassioned debate yesterday, the Democratic-controlled House voted.

Ten Republicans sided with Democrats to impeach the president.

But it is unlikely Mr Trump will have to leave the White House before his term in office ends in one week, as the Senate is not expected to convene in time.