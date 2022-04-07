United States (US) Department of Energy, Office of Nuclear Smuggling, Detection and Deterrence (NSDD) and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force have trained personnel of the Nigeria Police Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal-Chemical Biological Radiological, and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) command on the operation and maintenance of Mobile Detection System (MDS).

The two-week capacity building workshop for 30 EOD-CBRN officers, drawn from across the nation took place in Lagos.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the fully-practical workshop, is part of the inspector-general of police (IGP) Usman Baba’s continual efforts at re-evaluating and re-strategizing performance levels in meeting its core objectives of safeguarding the country against internal security threats, especially with regards to capacity building of personnel in line with global best practices and standards.

He also said the collaboration aimed at providing training and equipping EOD-CBRN personnel in the operation of MDS equipment (vans and handheld devices); enhance the capacity of EOD-CBRN personnel in the detection of illicit trafficking of radioactive materials; enhance the secondary inspection techniques of officers; reposition and build the capacity of the NPF EOD Command, and to expand CBRN’s focus and area of responsibility in line with emerging threats.

The IGP said the EOD CBRN command has received a total of five Mobile Detection System (MDS) vans, with two spare parts and maintenance kits; three Radio-isotope Identification Devices (RIDs), three PackEye Radiation Detection Backpacks; three Radiation Survey Meters; and seven Sensor Technology Radiation Pagers.

Meanwhile, the IGP has ordered that the equipment be strategically deployed to sensitive and critical infrastructures and threatened areas in order to improve the nation’s nuclear security architecture in early detection, analysis and reporting of radioactive materials out of regulatory control.